Republican Vicky Hartzler wins 5th term representing west-central Missouri in Congress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Republican Vicky Hartzler has won re-election in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Hartzler defeated Democrat Renee Hoagenson on Tuesday to with a fifth term in the House. The district covers west-central Missouri.

Hoagenson, a 51-year-old single mother from Columbia, works in media and marketing. She sought to make an issue of Hartzler’s support for President Donald Trump, but to no avail.

Hartzler, who is 57, has long been a supporter of Trump, even before his election in 2016.