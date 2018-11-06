Royals’ international “Super Fan” SungWoo Lee celebrates Baby Royal’s first birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals’ super fan Sung Woo Lee is celebrating his child’s first birthday.

Lee has followed the boys in blue for more than 20-years and even named his child “Royal.”

He became famous in 2014 after he attended his first Royals’ game and even got to throw the first pitch. Before that he could only watch the game on TV, 6,000 miles away in South Korea. His visit coincided with an eight-game winning streak, which resulted in many calling him the Royals’ “lucky charm.”

In a tweet Monday, Lee said he and his wife let “Baby Royal” pick an object as a sort of fortune telling. The things included money, a pen, a gavel and a Kansas City Royals mini bat. Well he couldn’t have made his father more proud by picking the mini bat.

“I am a proud papa & looked after him right,” Lee said in his tweet. “#RaisedRoyal”

Today is my #BabyRoyal's 1st Bday!

On 1st Bday, we let a baby pick a thing as a sort of fortune telling 🤗

Along with money, pen, thread, gavel… he picked up a #Royals mini bat!!!

I am a proud papa & looked after him right #RaisedRoyal 😘😅😊😜 pic.twitter.com/9kndA5KFIO — Sungwoo Lee (@Koreanfan_KC) November 5, 2018