KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened Tuesday night near North 85th Terrace and North 85th Street.

Two people were shot, Zeigler said, and one of those people died from their injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

