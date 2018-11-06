Suspect in Atchison shooting involving officer taken into custody

ATCHISON, Kan. — An Atchison man involved in a shooting last week involving an officer has been arrested.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said 44-year-old Bryan Boldridge was taken into custody Monday evening after he was discharged from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Wayndotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

KBI said an Atchison officer was dispatched on the morning of October 31 to a report of services theft at a home near Fourth and L streets.

When the officer arrived, Boldridge approached the officer with a rifle in hand. Officials said he complied when ordered to put the rifle down.

But a “verbal conflict” between the officer and Boldridge escalated, and the officer deployed a Taser toward the man. Boldridge then allegedly produced a handgun and fired at the officer, KBI said.

The officer returned gunfire, hitting Boldridge, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KBI said it will continue to investigate the incident and its findings will be turned over to the Atchison County attorney for review.