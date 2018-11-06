Three generations of JoCo family, including grandfather from Ecuador, volunteer on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's been said that freedom means something more to people who had to gain it.

One family from Johnson County celebrates its American liberty by serving every Election Day, volunteering its time at polling places across northeastern Kansas.

Angelo Mino, 59, likes to say he was made in Ecuador, but grew up in the United States.

The 59-year-old manages a voting precinct in downtown Overland Park. Mino emigrated to the United States in 1992 and became a naturalized citizen eight years later. This year marks 20 years that he`s volunteered as an supervising judge in Johnson County.

Over two decades, three generations of his family have served as well.

And, for the first time, that includes Mino's oldest granddaughter, 28-year-old Enaam Shull. One of his three daughters, Yvette Powers, has also volunteered her time as a Johnson County election worker.

"Please be careful and take your time," Mino could be overheard saying, while working with a patron at the voting booth Tuesday.

Mino said he was 34 years old when he made the brave step and legally moved from South America to the United States. He said he and his wife emigrated to be closer to loved ones.

In 2000, he became a legal citizen, and as soon as he was able, he went to his local election office to offer his services as a volunteer worker.

At the time he left Ecuador, that nation was ruled by a military dictatorship led by Gen. Guillermo Rodriguez Lara, who had risen to power in the 1970s by leading a violent military coup.

"It is a family deal. We are proud to serve my country," Mino said.

"From a young age, I remember. All we got raised with was patriotism," Shull told FOX4. "We've always been instilled with civic duty our entire lives. He's kind of instilled that in us."

Nothing seems to slow Mino down. He's a fitness enthusiast and teaches classes in mixed martial arts. He said he's also fighting stage four gastrointestinal cancer. Mino said his doctors believe chemotherapy is helping him beat the disease.

"Even cancer won't stop me to serve my country," a tearful Mino said Tuesday.

Mino remembers Ecuadorian elections, where the government told voters who they should give their support and vote to. Life is different in the U.S., and he said election freedom is too sacred to skip.