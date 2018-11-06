What you need to know before you head to the polls in Kansas & Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're voting in Missouri

What do I need to take with me to vote in Missouri?

Where do I vote in Missouri?

What are the hours of my polling place in Missouri?

Polling places in Missouri open at 6 a.m. You must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote.

What's on the ballot in Missouri?

Where can I find election results?

Results will be available on FOX4KC.com

If you're voting in Kansas

What do I need to take with me to vote in Kansas?

Where do I vote in Kansas?

What are the hours of my polling place?

Polling places in Kansas open at 7 a.m. You must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote.

What's on the ballot in Kansas?

Where can I find election results?

