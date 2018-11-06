What you need to know before you head to the polls in Kansas & Missouri

If you're voting in Missouri
What do I need to take with me to vote in Missouri?
Where do I vote in Missouri?
What are the hours of my polling place in Missouri?
- Polling places in Missouri open at 6 a.m. You must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote.
What's on the ballot in Missouri?
Where can I find election results?
- Results will be available on FOX4KC.com
If you're voting in Kansas
What do I need to take with me to vote in Kansas?
Where do I vote in Kansas?
What are the hours of my polling place?
- Polling places in Kansas open at 7 a.m. You must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote.
What's on the ballot in Kansas?
Where can I find election results?
- Results will be available on FOX4KC.com