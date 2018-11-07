6-foot alligator removed from Kansas City home during eviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Animal control officers were on the scene Wednesday morning after a six-foot alligator was found at a home in Kansas City during an eviction.

Crews responded to the home around 9 a.m. Since they are not equipped to deal with an alligator of this size, they called in an animal rescue group to help.

The owner of the alligator said the animal’s name is “Catfish.” He told FOX4 the creature was only 15 to 18 inches long when he first got him four years ago. He added that Catfish acts like a dog.

“He had his own way of saying, ‘Hi,’ to people,” the owner said. “They’re not big ferocious animals like people think, they have personalities.”

The owner said the animal’s diet consisted of chicken nuggets, steak, deer and fish.

“I don’t know what the procedure will be to get him back, but I’m going to fight to get him back,” he told FOX4.

When asked what it is like to live with a gator he said, “at times it can be smelly, but he’s a big cuddly gator. He wags his tail when I come home.”

The owner said the house belonged to his grandmother who is currently in a nursing home. The owner of the home, a trustee, is evicting him.

“I don’t have anything good to say about the man so I probably shouldn’t say anything at all, but he’s doing my family wrong,” the gator’s owner told FOX4.

Animal control officers also found three pythons and a rabbit in the home located at 55th and Phelps.

