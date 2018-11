KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy that ran away from his home Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police said Rashad Thomas ran away from his home near Parvin Road and I-435 at 10 a.m.

Rashad is described as standing 4’2″ and weighing 90 pounds. He was wearing a white Michael Jordan coat and rust colored jeans.

If he is located please contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.