FOX4 Forecast: Rain & snow on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine today with blustery highs in the middle 40s. It gets a lot colder for the second half of the week and we have rain and snow in the forecast. We are tracking this system and the time frame in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page