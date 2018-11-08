Ararat Shrine Circus comes to KC Nov. 16-18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The circus is coming to town–the Ararat Shrine Circus that is.

The ringmaster and performers will take over Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Mo., Nov. 16-18 for three days of family fun.

There will be six shows total:

Friday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Click or tap here for tickets. Ticket prices start at $48 and go to $233. There is a $20 “A Special Night at the Circus”show that is an affordable family event. That will take place Thursday, Nov. 15. Money raised benefits the FOX4 Love Fund for Children and Shriners Hospital for Children. FOX4’s Mark Alford will be the “Guest Ringmaster.” There will be a free circus performer meet and greet following the show.

FOX4 will give away a family four-pack of tickets valued at $180 to the circus on Tuesday, Nov. 13 during a Facebook Live during the 8 a.m. hour to one lucky family.