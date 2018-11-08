Catfish, KC’s evicted alligator, finds new home at metro rescue for exotic animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Mo. -- He had to go somewhere.

A forever home was found for "Catfish," the 7-foot alligator that was evicted from a Kansas City apartment building Wednesday. The big reptile is said to be in good health, tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.

The calls for help come without warning. On Wednesday morning, Dana Savorelli at Monkey Island Animal Rescue said KCMO animal control officers called, seeking shelter for Catfish.

The big reptile is now being stored in a concrete building on Savorelli's property in rural Jackson County, and he's proving to be an ornery house guest.

"He will bite you right now. I assure you he would be very dangerous to deal with," Savorelli said.

Savorelli, the founder and CEO of the notable animal sanctuary that's home to dozens of exotic beasts, should know. He's been working with unusual animals for more than 30 years.

He said Catfish is merely spooked by all of this. That's why he's being kept off-limits to others right now.

The big gator was taken from that apartment building Wednesday when his owner, Sean Casey, was evicted. That's when animal control officers placed one of those familiar calls for help to Monkey Island. Savorelli's nonprofit is properly licensed to handle large and unusual animals.

"If he gets a hold of you, it's a bad day. If he does like the gentleman who owned him told us, everything's great. We haven't seen that at this time," Savorelli told FOX4 .

Eventually, Catfish will settle down, according to Savorelli, who said he hopes to keep the alligator. He already has 10 other gators living on his property. Savorelli said he'd love to build a special indoor-outdoor enclosure for large reptiles.

"Right now, we just kind of keep him comfortable, feed him if he wants to eat," Savorelli said. "As much weight as he's got on him, he's good to go for six months to a year."

Savorelli said Catfish is in good health, and with the proper habitat and care, he can stay that way while being kept indoors during the winter months.