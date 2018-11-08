Kansas City teen charged in connection with Belton drive-by shooting

BELTON, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Kansas City faces charges in connection with a September drive-by shooting in Belton.

Steve Conley III faces charges of accessory to unlawful use of a weapon, accessory to armed criminal action and four counts of accessory to four counts of first-degree assault. He is charged as an adult.

According to court documents, on September 28th, officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of 2nd and Walnut streets when they were flagged down at Belton Fire Station #1 where the victims had stopped their car.

The victims told officers that they had been shopping at the Raymore Walmart when they were contacted by a group of three black males near the check out counter. One of them asked one of the victims if he knew who he was. The victim told the suspect that he didn’t know who they were.

On the drive home, the suspects allegedly followed the victim’s car and fired several shots before the victim was able to pull over at the fire station. No one was hurt.

Officers recovered seven bullets from the car and identified Conley III through surveillance video from the Walmart.

Conley is being held in the Cass County jail on $500,000 cash only bond.