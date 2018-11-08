FOX4 Forecast: Tracking Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds are increasing ahead of our next weather maker. Don't be surprised if you see a few flurries this morning before the main event begins closer to lunch. Initially we'll be be dealing with a wintry mix before we transition to snow this afternoon. We will discuss the issues we anticipate and how much accumulation will be possible in the updated forecast here.

More details on the track and timing of the storm can be found in the video above!

