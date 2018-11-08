What we know about the gunman in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The gunman who killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, is dead, but officials are rapidly working to find out more about him in the immediate aftermath of the mass killing.
He’s been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
Authorities found him dead inside an office adjacent to the bar’s entryway, Dean said. “We believe he shot himself.”
The gunman used a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun that was designed to hold 10 rounds plus one in the chamber, but the gun had an extended magazine, the sheriff said.
Long was a US Marine Corps veteran, Dean said.
“We have no idea what the motive was at this point.”
The shooter started firing suddenly
The gunman was dressed in a black trench coat and wearing glasses when he walked into the bar filled with people enjoying a night of line dancing.
“I started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground,” John Hedge told CNN affiliate KABC.
Holden Harrah told CNN the gunman opened fire within seconds.
“This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California,” Harrah said. “And that’s what’s really blowing my mind, it’s a really safe area.”
Reports of the shooting came in around 11:20 p.m. PT.
“I heard a gunshot, I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times,” California Lutheran University student Teylor Whittler told KABC. “Within a split second, everybody yelled ‘get down,’ ” she said.
Witnesses said that people dropped to the floor and hid behind bar stools in stunned silence. Others jumped over chairs and broke windows to get out of the bar.
