Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosciutto, roasted pepper and jack cheese stuffed chicken breast

Ingredients:

* 3 ea. 12 oz Chicken Breast (skin on)

* ½ cup sliced & chopped prosciutto

* 2 ea, roasted red peppers julienne

* ½ cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese

* ½ cup heavy cream

* 1 eggs

* 1 sprig fresh thyme

* ½ t paprika

* S&P TT

Directions:

For the stuffing, remove skin from one breast and cut into 1” cubes, place diced raw chicken into food processor and pulse until ground, season with salt & pepper, while processer is running add egg & cream until smooth (work quickly)

Move this mixture to a small bowl and fold in prosciutto, peppers & cheese.

Place remaining 2 chicken breasts skin side down between 2 pieces of Plastic Wrap and pound with a meat mallet.

Remove top plastic and season pounded chicken with salt & pepper, divide stuffing and place ½ on to each chicken breast, roll and form into a log.

Place stuffed breasts onto a baking sheet, season with salt pepper, paprika and chopped thyme. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 – 40 minutes. Slice & serve hot or cool slice and reheat.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.