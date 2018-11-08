Prosciutto, roasted pepper and jack cheese stuffed chicken breast
Ingredients:
* 3 ea. 12 oz Chicken Breast (skin on)
* ½ cup sliced & chopped prosciutto
* 2 ea, roasted red peppers julienne
* ½ cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese
* ½ cup heavy cream
* 1 eggs
* 1 sprig fresh thyme
* ½ t paprika
* S&P TT
Directions:
For the stuffing, remove skin from one breast and cut into 1” cubes, place diced raw chicken into food processor and pulse until ground, season with salt & pepper, while processer is running add egg & cream until smooth (work quickly)
Move this mixture to a small bowl and fold in prosciutto, peppers & cheese.
Place remaining 2 chicken breasts skin side down between 2 pieces of Plastic Wrap and pound with a meat mallet.
Remove top plastic and season pounded chicken with salt & pepper, divide stuffing and place ½ on to each chicken breast, roll and form into a log.
Place stuffed breasts onto a baking sheet, season with salt pepper, paprika and chopped thyme. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 – 40 minutes. Slice & serve hot or cool slice and reheat.
