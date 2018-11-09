Are you missing jewelry? Olathe police may have it

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police say a caregiver may have stolen jewelry from patients – and hope to reunite it with owners.

Officers posted photos on Facebook of three rings that were recovered during this investigation. Police say they were stolen by a female caregiver sometime in the last 6 months in the Kansas City Metro area. Officers didn’t provide details about how they were recovered or the identity of the caregiver.

Officers ask that if you can identify any of the rings pictured above, to call them at (913) 971-6950.