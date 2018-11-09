Backstreet Boys announce 2019 world tour with stop in Kansas City at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re not playing games with your heart. It’s true: The Backstreet Boys are back, and they’re coming to Kansas City next year.

The boy band that rose to fame in the ’90s announced Friday they’re embarking on a world tour this spring. It will be their largest arena tour in 18 years. They also have a new album titled “DNA” dropping on January 25.

The tour begins May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and will end on September 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

In between all that, they’ll be making a stop at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sept. 7! They’ll also perform in St. Louis on Sept. 6 and in Omaha on Sept. 8 for those interested in a short trip.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 on LiveNation.com.

But the tour and album weren’t the only surprises the Backstreet Boys announced Friday. To hold fans over until the album drops, the band released their latest single, “Chances,” along with its music video.

For the past 14 months the group has been hitting the stage for their Las Vegas residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.” The residency will end in April.