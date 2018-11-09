Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deep fried Cajun Turkey

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 2 hours

Yield: 15

Ingredients:

1 Honeysuckle White® Frozen Young Turkey (approximately 17 pounds), de-thawed

4-5 gallons peanut oil

FOR THE CAJUN RUB:

6 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper (adjust down to decrease spice level)

3 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

Ingredients for the Cajun injection liquid:

1 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

3/4 cup salted butter, melted

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons Tabasco

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Prepare the cajun spice rub and cajun injection liquid.

Prepare turkey, removing neck and giblets from cavity, and patting dry with paper towels.

Prepare fryer by adding peanut oil and heating to 375 degrees F.

Inject turkey with cajun injection fluid, about one ounce of injection for each pound of turkey.

Pat turkey skin dry, then thoroughly coat skin and inside of cavity with cajun spice rub.

Fry the turkey for 3.5 pounds per minute, until thickest part of breast registers at 165 degrees F.

Allow turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.

