Deep fried Cajun turkey

  • Prep Time: 1 hour
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 2 hours
  • Yield: 15

Ingredients:

  • 1 Honeysuckle White® Frozen Young Turkey (approximately 17 pounds), de-thawed
  • 4-5 gallons peanut oil
  • FOR THE CAJUN RUB:
  • 6 tablespoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper (adjust down to decrease spice level)
  • 3 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder

Ingredients for the Cajun injection liquid:

  • 1 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3/4 cup salted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons Tabasco
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions:

  • Prepare the cajun spice rub and cajun injection liquid.
  • Prepare turkey, removing neck and giblets from cavity, and patting dry with paper towels.
  • Prepare fryer by adding peanut oil and heating to 375 degrees F.
  • Inject turkey with cajun injection fluid, about one ounce of injection for each pound of turkey.
  • Pat turkey skin dry, then thoroughly coat skin and inside of cavity with cajun spice rub.
  • Fry the turkey for 3.5 pounds per minute, until thickest part of breast registers at 165 degrees F.
  • Allow turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.

