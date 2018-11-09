Deep fried Cajun Turkey
- Prep Time: 1 hour
- Cook Time: 1 hour
- Total Time: 2 hours
- Yield: 15
Ingredients:
- 1 Honeysuckle White® Frozen Young Turkey (approximately 17 pounds), de-thawed
- 4-5 gallons peanut oil
- FOR THE CAJUN RUB:
- 6 tablespoons salt
- 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper (adjust down to decrease spice level)
- 3 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
Ingredients for the Cajun injection liquid:
- 1 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3/4 cup salted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons Tabasco
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Instructions:
- Prepare the cajun spice rub and cajun injection liquid.
- Prepare turkey, removing neck and giblets from cavity, and patting dry with paper towels.
- Prepare fryer by adding peanut oil and heating to 375 degrees F.
- Inject turkey with cajun injection fluid, about one ounce of injection for each pound of turkey.
- Pat turkey skin dry, then thoroughly coat skin and inside of cavity with cajun spice rub.
- Fry the turkey for 3.5 pounds per minute, until thickest part of breast registers at 165 degrees F.
- Allow turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.