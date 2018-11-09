Humane Society rescues 16 starving horses in Missouri

UNION, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 16 starving horses from a property in Harrison County this week.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and an animal cruelty investigator visited the 16-acre property earlier this week and discovered 11 dead horses, in addition to the 16 that were rescued.

The living horses were found in the same enclosure as the dead ones.

One horse was found in critical condition and had to be humanely euthanized.

The property owner admitted that she could no longer care for all of the horses and agreed to surrender the 16 of them. Three horses remain on the property and the owner has agreed to provide proper food and veterinary care for them.

The rescued horses were taken to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Mo. for rehabilitation. Anyone interested in making a donation or adopting the animals can visit their website by clicking on the link here.