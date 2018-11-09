‘May-ham’ on Indiana interstate after truck carrying 40,000 pounds of Hormel overturns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The morning commute in Indianapolis was complete "may-ham" early Friday morning after a semi carrying Hormel products overturned.

Several southbound lanes of I-65 near downtown Indianapolis closed near West Street heading toward the North Split because of the overturned semi, according to our Indianapolis affiliate Fox59.

The semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of Hormel ham products. There is no time frame for when all lanes will reopen because another truck needs to be brought in to off-load the ham before they clear the scene. Police say it’s going to be a while.

The Marion County Health Department says the food has been “condemned,” and it will all be thrown out. Fox59 reporters saw crews tossing it into Dumpsters.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.