Mistrial declared in fall 2017 Lawrence shooting that left 3 dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The trials of three suspects in a shooting that left three dead and two wounded in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town have been halted and separated.

Jury selection was underway Thursday when Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny sent everyone home. She said the mistrial was because of a legal matter but didn’t elaborate.

On Friday the judge decided to separate the trials for the three men charged in the deadly shooting happened Oct. 1, 2017 on Massachuetts Street.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., will go to trial Feb. 4, 2019. Dominique Jaquez McMillon will got to trial March 18, 2019. Ahmad Malik Rayton will go to trial April 8, 2019.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to answer questions about the decision to stop the trials of these three men.

Roberts is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count in the October 2017 shooting on the main downtown Lawrence street. Rayton faces less serious charges that include attempted murder, while the charges against McMillon include aggravated assault.

