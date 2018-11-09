Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘spoofing’ scam involving their phone number

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam involving their phone number.

The Sheriff’s Office said people have been getting calls from one of their numbers and a recorded message telling them they have an outstanding warrant. It’s part of a ‘spoofing’ scam where the caller disguises the number they are actually using and the call appears to be coming from a different number.

The Sheriff’s Department said that in some cases the scammer has personal information about the person they are calling. They do not believe that there has been an information breach of any of their files.

If the Sheriff’s Office is trying to call you, the number will not show up on caller ID. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the scam is asked to call their bank and local law enforcement agency.