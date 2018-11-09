Product promises to put end to broken corks, make opening wine easier, but does it work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tired of broken corks or bits of cork in your wine glass? There's a product that promises to open your next bottle of wine faster and easier than before.

FOX4's Kerri Stowell teamed up with 105.9 KISS FM's Joshua James to try it before you buy it.

Vino Pop claims to be the perfect wine opener. he product's official website reads, "Vino Pop harnesses the power of air to 'pop' the cork right out of the bottle without any damage. Guaranteed!"

We found Vino Pop at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20.

Joshua opened the box and removed the wine sealer, foil cutter, pour spout and last but not least, Vino Pop wine opener. He held the opener in his hand and said, "It's got some weight to it, so I like that. The only thing I'm concerned about without trying it first is that it's all plastic. I might break it."

Joshua inserted the pin in the cork, pumped the handle and tried to open the first bottle of wine with no luck. Joshua picked up the second bottle of wine and quickly learned that the simple "push, pump and pop" instructions aren't so simple.

Watch the video above to see how the Vino Pop worked for Kerri and Joshua.