Shot and paralyzed when her car broke down, KC woman still mourns for murdered sister

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four young moms were ambushed on the side of the road in a broken down car by a man with a gun. One of the women didn't make it.

Now, two years later, her sister and their children are still suffering as a result of the shocking crime.

A memorial service will be held Satuday for Mar'yanna "Pretty" Pennington at 11 a.m. at Raytown Christian Church.

Pennington was riding in a car from a wedding with her sister Marsheanna Clark and two friends when they broke an axle at 21st and Cleveland on Nov. 12, 2016.

Clark still has video of her and her sister's dancing at the wedding on her phone, but those aren't the images she stills sees and hears from that evening when she goes to bed at night.

"Hearing them shots and wishing is he ever going to stop, is it ever going to stop?" Clark said.

They called their mom for help, but soon it was a car full of women and a man they recognized who pulled up beside them.

"The last thing I heard my sister say was 'Please don't shoot my sister,'" Clark recalled.

Kansas City police would find 32 shell casings from a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon.

"I was shot in my feet, in my chest, in my back, in my arm and my leg," Clark said.

Clark spent days on life support and weeks more in intensive care.

"Waking up in the ICU, I couldn't feel my legs and they told me that I would never walk again."

But that wasn't even the worst news she would receive.

"Then I called my grandma, and she came up and told me my sister was gone,"

Clark now cares for her own children and her sister's daughter My'aga from her wheelchair. My'aga's uncle, her deceased dad's twin brother Deandre "Day Day" Jackson, is charged with Pennington's murder.

"It's sad somebody could take somebody's life and not think of the consequences of people that they love, their kids, my nieces and nephews without a mother, my kids is without an auntie. I can't run with my kids I can't play with my kids," Clark said.

While she waits for Jackson's trial, she can't help thinking the women in that other car her sister had been feuding with bear some responsibility.

"The girls didn't scream. They didn't make a sound. They know they were there," she said.

The family will be collecting for a headstone for Pennington's grave at Saturday's service. Clark also said she'd accept any help she can get.