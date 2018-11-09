Staley High School students up early in cold to place 1,000 flags in honor of veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at Staley High School were up bright and early Friday to place 1,000 U.S. flags along the school's pathway to honor veterans.

The act is part of a tradition the high school began in 2008. It is followed by an assembly focused around veterans, especially those who are local. All veterans are invited to attend the 10:25 a.m. assembly at Staley High School Friday, Nov. 9.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn spoke to a student who was out there placing flags. He said this is personal for him because he comes from a military family. She also spoke with a Vietnam veteran who said he was honored to help the students place flags.

