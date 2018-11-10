1 dead, 2 injured in Blue Springs triple shooting

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a triple shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Sunset & 14th in Blue Springs in response to the shooting sometime before 2 p.m.

Officers on scene tell FOX4 that one person has died and two people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No suspect information has been provided as police continue to investigate the incident.

Triple shooting leaves one dead at 14th and Sunset in Blue Springs. pic.twitter.com/q6GK3ZQ6A4 — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) November 10, 2018