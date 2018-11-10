Army parachute team flying into Arrowhead Stadium like a Mahomes touchdown pass for Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are heading to Arrowhead Sunday, you are in for a show. The United States Army will have some of their best dive out of the sky and onto the field.

"Oh, it's amazing," Sgt. 1st Class Sean O’Toole said. "It's the greatest feeling in the world."

Army servicemen are ready to fly in like a Mahomes touchdown pass.

"You have anxiety, anticipation, adrenaline," O'Toole said.

It's a special display for Veterans Day, put on by the Black Daggers Parachute Team, when the Chiefs play the Arizona Cardinals.

"We'll be carrying a US flag, we'll be carrying a POW flag, and also a Kansas City Chiefs Flag," said Master Sergeant Chris Malone.

The airmen hope to hear how loud the stadium really can get.

"Yeah, they have the record, I believe, right?" Malone said.

"You want to perform. You want to put on a great performance, and ultimately you want to land right where you need to land and wave at this huge screaming crowd," O'Toole said.

They hope to educate, and inspire others to see what the Army is all about.

"To promote the special operations soldiers," Malone said. "Who we are, and what we do, and show how hard we train each and every day to become absolute professionals and experts at what we do."

However, on Veterans Day weekend both men say it's a time to remember.

"It means a lot to me," O'Toole said. "A lot of my grandparents served, a lot of my friends have served, a lot of people who've left the units I've served never to return. It means a lot to me."

"Thinking about those that are no longer with me, and that have given the ultimate sacrifice, it's touching and it definitely stops me for a minute to think about them and why I serve, and why I do what I do, but it's also a neat opportunity to continue doing something I know they would do as well," Malone said.

They hope after the game is done that you will take a moment to recognize the silent service veterans, servicemen, and women give our country each day.

"Reflect back on Veterans Day," O'Toole said. Think of the people you know. Reach out. Shake hands. Thank people for their support, Whatever you can do."

The Black Dagger Parachute Team does dives across the nation, and usually does a demonstration each weekend in a different city.