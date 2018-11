WINDSOR, Mo. — Friends and family spent Saturday encouraging a 26 year old Army veteran raising awareness about PTSD and suicide.

Friends and family members say Markus Burns started flipping a 300 pound tractor tire on Friday afternoon — with plans to stop Saturday afternoon after 22 hours. His mother tells FOX4 that a fellow soldier he served with ended his life, and this has prompted Markus to help other veterans.

You can learn more about the fundraiser here.