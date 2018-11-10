Deals and discounts for Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Veterans Day falling on a Sunday this year, veterans and active military are getting two days of freebies and meal deals.

Here are some of the places veterans, active-duty military and their families can get free meals and discounts for Veterans Day. In most cases, a military ID is required. Not every location may be participating, so you should call ahead to make sure the deal applies.

This page will be updated with deals and discounts as they’re announced. If you know of a deal that isn’t listed, please let us know.

54th Street Grill & Bar:

Free entree up to $12 on Veterans Day (Sun 11-11-18) for Veterans + Active Duty who dine inside a 54th Street.

Applebees Neighborhood Grill:

Free meal from a special menu on Sunday.

Arby’s:

Free Roast Beef sandwich Sunday and Monday.

Bar Louie:

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Sunday, November 11th

Bob Evans:

Free meal on Sunday.

Boston Market:

Buy 1, Get One Free meal with coupon.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Free small wings and side of fries.

Chili’s:

Free meal from a special menu (Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, and more).

Chipotle:

Buy-one-get-one free deal Sunday.

Cracker Barrel:

Free double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake dessert (dine-in only).

Denny’s:

From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.

Dunkin’s Donuts:

Free donut Sunday (no purchase required).

Fogo de Chão:

50% off; some restrictions apply.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers:

Free combo meal card through Nov.30.

Golden Corral:

The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The meal includes a free beverage.

Great Clips:

Free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use any day through Dec.31.

Hooters:

All day Sunday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of six entrees, including Hooters’ famous wings.

Houlihan’s:

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Hy-Vee:

Most Hy-Vee’s are providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on 11-12-18 from 6-11 am.

IHOP:

Free Red, White, and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo Monday.

LaMar’s Donuts:

Free donut and 12-ounce coffee Sunday.

Logan’s Steakhouse:

Free meal from special menu between 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse:

Free appetizer or dessert Sunday.

Main Event Bowling:

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard on Sunday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

McCormick & Schmick’s:

The steak and seafood joint is offering free entrees for veterans and gold star honorees (parents and spouse) on Sunday. The restaurant has 10 free entrees available for veterans.

MOD Pizza:

Show your military I.D. on #VeteransDay (11/11) at any MOD location, and they’ll proudly serve you a free MOD-size pizza or salad.

Olive Garden:

Free meal from special menu Sunday.

On The Border:

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free create-your-own combo meal at OTB’s.

Outback Steakhouse:

Free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage Sunday, plus 10 percent off everyday.

QuikTrip (QT):

Free self-serve fountain or hot drink to Veterans & active Military members. Valid only 11-11-18. Show Military ID at checkout.

Red Lobster:

Free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.

Red Robin:

Free Red Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday. Ruby Tuesday:

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer. Scooter’s Coffee:

Veterans past and present may enjoy a free drink of any size on Veterans Day (11/11). SportClips:

Free haircut for veterans and active duty military members.

Starbucks:

Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse:

Free lunch from a special menu Sunday.

Village Inn:

All who have served get a free breakfast on Veterans Day.

Yard House:

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

Zoës Kitchen:

Free meal Sunday and Monday with a valid military ID.