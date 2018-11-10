Firefighter hears call as his home catches fire with wife, 3-year-old son inside

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County firefighter was working at the fire station when a call went out over dispatch about a house fire. The fire happened at his home in Riverview.

Eddie Torres has worked as a firefighter for three years. On Sunday, his home caught on fire with his wife and 3-year-old son inside.

“I called her. All I could hear was screaming and panic and right there she couldn’t even talk. I heard the phone hang up,” said Eddie Torres.

His wife and son made it out of the home okay, but the family dog did not make it.

“You could pick some food out of the bowl while he was eating it. He would let you do it. He was such a good dog and we know he’s in doggy heaven,” said Torres.

The firefighter’s home was destroyed. His brothers and sisters at the fire station are helping the young family.

“I want to say thank you to the community. People are reaching out and we don’t even know them,” said Torres.

Torres knows material items can be replaced. He was more concerned about his fellow firefighters who are battling more serious hardships.

“My situation, it’s devastating losing our dog and losing our home. We can rebuild. Those things are replaceable,” said Torres.

To learn more about Eddie Torres and to help his family visit his GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/qxz8ra-firefighter-loses-home-to-fire