KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City can advance to the Western Conference Finals this weekend – with a number of scenarios versus Real Salt Lake.

Sporting Kansas City plays Real Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon in the conference semifinals in the second game of an aggregate series. The table above takes into account away goals, which also factor into the playoff format.

The winner of the match takes on the Portland Timbers in a 2-game aggregate format later this month.