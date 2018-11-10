× KC FORUM: Off-Duty Firefighters Hang Lights and Retired Cop holds Christmas Dinner

2018-45 . I host a radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102fm from 6:30 to 7am, called KC FORUM. This week I talk to a KCMO firefighter who with his team of colleagues hangs Christmas lights. Evan Z tells us some of his secrets on how to turn your lights into your very own Plaza lighting. Retired KCPD officer Richard White got an idea to hold a Christmas dinner for seniors and others who don’t have family, that was 42 years ago. Richard says you can help, too.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

Sponsored by “KQKC Broadcasting Music and Educational Foundation”