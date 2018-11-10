Parents say 10-year-old Missouri boy has died after attempting to take his own life

NEVADA, Mo. — A 10-year-old Missouri boy has died after being taken off life support at Children’s Mercy after he tried to take his own life on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Landen Lewis’ parents told FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt Saturday that Landen will be an organ donor.

His parents said Landen seemed fine when the 4th-grader came home from school, but minutes later, everything changed.

“He just couldn’t do it,” Britany Lewis, Landen’s mother said. “All I wanted to do was save my little boy.”

When he came home on Friday, his parents said Landen seemed happy, hugged them, and then went to his room.

“I was like no. It’s not real. It’s not real,” Lewis said. “All I could think was I’ve got to get him to breathe. I’ve got to get him to breathe.”

Landen’s parents said he’s in a better place. They said donating organs is something he’d talked to them about before.

“Mom, I can save kids,” Lewis said. “That’s what he wants. He would have wanted to do that.”

If you feel like you’re in a situation and don’t have much hope, suicide is not the answer. You matter. Help is available through the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-TALK, or call the National Hopeline at 1-800-SUICIDE.

