Preserving WWI vintage planes for future generations to see

RED HOOK, N.Y. — Today, pilots still fly vintage WWI beauties at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in New York.

Sunday marks 100 years since World War I. It was the first major conflict using the aircrafts on a giant scale. Planes quickly found an important role in fighting. Bombs were often thrown from them. Airplanes then were mostly made of wood fashioned with wire, covered in fabric, and braced with wire. The planes were difficult to control. More than 15,000 pilots died in the war.

Some of the pilots only trained for about 20 hours in air before going to war. Many would have a map in hand while flying.

Old Rhineback Aerodome has restored more than 60 aircrafts from the earliest ages of aviation. The Old Rhineback Aerodome and Museum is open May 1 to October 31.