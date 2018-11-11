× House fire injures woman in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. — Overland Park Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire near 75th and Kessler. When fire crews arrived on the scene they faced smoke and flames from the home. As they battled the fire they located a female victim that was unconscious. The victim has been taken to the hospital for care and she is in critical condition.

Firefighters on the scene have the fire out, but the home has significant damage. The search for a cause is underway, no damage estimate is available at this time.