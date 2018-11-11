KCK man identified as person killed in wrong way crash on 69 Highway

STILWELL, Kan. — Officials have identified the man killed in a two vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. deputies were dispatched to 69 Highway, north of 223rd Street for an injury crash.

Once Deputies arrived on scene they found Joshua Alexander Kinsey, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by 29-year-old Jacob Knapp was traveling south in the northbound lane of 69 Highway when he struck a maroon 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 44-year-ld Charlene Crabbe. Kinsey was the passenger in the Malibu. Knapp’s Jeep then caught fire.

Both Knapp and Crabbe were transported to local area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

Crabbe is reported to have life threatening injuries and Knapp is reported to be in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

38.767288 -94.659214