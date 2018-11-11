A non-profit aims to end the high suicide rate among veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. — 22Kill, a non-profit suicide prevention group, aims to help US military veterans who are struggling with depression.

The non-profit strives to create a community for veterans, first responders, and their families. The idea is to combat depression with various different forms of therapy and friendship building.

In 2012, the Veterans’ Administration released a Suicide Data Report; it found on average 22 veterans die by suicide each day. The 22KILL initiative started in 2013 to raise awareness. It is now committed to researching and understanding the common issues connected with suicide, including PTSD.

One of the biggest problems veterans face after their service is completed is finding a sense of purpose. 22KILL has built a vast network of organizations and resources across the country to help veterans feel like valuable members of their communities.

The programs 22KILL offers focus on evidence-based therapies for individuals, couples, and families at little or no cost. Counselors and staff are competent in the military and first responder cultures.

There is also a veterans’ retreat available through 22KILL. Camp Valhalla allows veterans to engage with each other to diminish stress and anxiety and to feel comfortable back in civilian life. The camp is an all-inclusive weekend stay at a camping resort. Some of the activities shared together are fishing, hunting, and hiking.

22KILL also offers a monthly peer-to-peer, open-forum group meeting for veterans and first responders.

There is also a program to set things aside and learn how to ride a motorcycle or learn how to build a motorcycle.

You matter campaign

FOX4 is working hard to let everyone know you matter and there is still hope even if you can’t see it presently.

One in four people battle depression. For some the depression leads to suicidal thoughts, questionable activity, and taking one’s life.

FOX4 encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about depression. Silence can cause depression to build.

Below you’ll find helpful information that will benefit those battling depression or suicidal thoughts. If that person is you, know that there are people who care.

Suicide Help Hotlines

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

