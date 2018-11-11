× Joe’s Weather Blog: Watching the snow risk overnight (SUN-11/11)

Good Sunday afternoon…it’s not too bad of an afternoon out there. Temperatures have popped well into the 40s…still about 10° below average but at least we’re not breaking any records with the weather for a change. The cold stuff will roar back into the region heading into the new work week…top it off with some snow and it will again feel very wintry out there…but there are decent signs of a turnaround coming down the pike…and if the snow isn’t a big accumulator and melts fast enough…we can make a nice run towards 60° on Thursday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken quickly with some light rain developing transitioning to snow before 12AM. The snow shouldn’t be too heavy and the temperatures will gradually drop off as well…from the 40s to the 30s to the 20s by daybreak. Some accumulations are possible…although areas farther NW of KC may not have much at all from this. For the Metro…right now a dusting to about 1″ on exposed surfaces into Monday morning will be possible.

Monday: Some light snow will be possible and/or flurries till about lunch or so…then variable clouds and chillier with highs in the 30° range. North winds of 15-25 MPH are going to make it feel cooler

Tuesday: Another cold morning with lows near 10° followed by a chilly afternoon with highs around 35°

Discussion:

This is already the 11th snowiest fall (through today) in KC weather history. Records go back some 130 years or so…now will we add more to the snow this season?

Yes and no.

The NAM model continues to be the most bullish with this and granted it did handle what happened the other day a bit better than other models…so let’s not discount it entirely but it is more or less on an island by itself through the morning runs. I see it and it’s filed in the back of my mind.

I’m just not sure it’s correct.

I started mentioning the dusting to 2″ range for potential accumulations last night…I’m not going to come off that really for the vast majority of the area.. I do wonder if there could be something a bit higher south of the Metro though when things wrap us later tomorrow afternoon for areas S/E of the Metro area.

So with the nuts and bolts out there let’s get into the situation a bit more.

Road temperatures…they’re warm as of this writing…indications are the pavement is almost 65°. That will come down significantly overnight BUT whatever falls will melt…at least into the wee hours of the morning on Monday. This is a good thing. Car tops…decks…exposed surfaces will see a cool down faster, especially with rain falling at first before the snow transition…so there could be some slushy accumulations there This doesn’t look like a repeat (in terms of amounts) of what happened on Thursday night last week. Worth monitoring though in case something heavier develops tomorrow There should be several waves of snow overnight into Monday. The Monday situation has the Metro more on the NW side of the snow with perhaps a better accumulation towards the SE of the KC Metro The cold air will be a factor in this. Much colder air is coming down the northern Plains this afternoon. This will rush in tomorrow early AM and temperatures will be on the struggle bus on Monday. We may be only near 30° so what snow may fall…should be more of a sticking snow…although it may not be a lot UNLESS there is a bit more of a NW drift to the snow tomorrow. I’m leaning still towards the lessor side of that dusting to 2″ forecast for the KC Metro…just like yesterday’s forecast thoughts With the rain at first and then the snow and melting snow…roads will be wet overnight but the temperatures at daybreak will be near 28-31° or so…that could spell some ice development on untreated surfaces/elevated surfaces/non-treated surfaces etc. Be careful in the morning just in case.

Let’s get the data started with radar from Pleasant Hill…

This afternoon a lot of what you see towards the S/SW of KC may not be even reaching the ground. Still a lot of dry air to overcome and with not a lot of “forcing” to get things going…this is going to be a process. There might some some lightish rain/sprinkles developing south of I-70 later today.

The colder air is in the northern Plains…

Notice the temperatures in RED. While we have the mid 40s as of 1PM…it’s 20° cooler in SE SD and almost 30° colder in the ND…that air is rushing towards us with gustier NW winds…tomorrow will be a much colder day.

The snow situation is evolving but overall this is going to be a (rare for the last few years at least) snow for the southern Plains region.

We are still expecting #snow this evening thru Mon morning. Pinpointing the exact location(s) of the heaviest snow will be challenging given the nature of the setup. In any case, most of the area will have travel issues into Mon AM. Stay wx aware! #phwx #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/PXccKN2bS7 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) November 11, 2018

Haven’t seen that type of accumulation in the TX Panhandle for awhile and it might even break records!

❄❄ Records that are in jeopardy!❄❄❄ These could be broken over the next couple days. #PHwx #Snow #RecordSnow pic.twitter.com/jjqd7jPr0k — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) November 11, 2018

This tweet says it all for the folks down there who like snow…

If Amarillo receives snow on Sunday night, it will have been 559 days since we had our last measurable snowfall (>Trace) on April 30, 2017 with 0.8 inches. #phwx — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile in OK…snow will be flying in the western part of the state especially.

A winter storm will impact the region today through Monday. For Oklahoma, higher snow totals are expected across parts of western and northern Oklahoma. A strong northerly wind may result in some blowing snow as well. #okwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/IcumXAWjEl — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) November 11, 2018

Here is a look at the HRRR model that illustrates the arrival of the precipitation…

My guess is that snow (if there is enough precipitation around) really doesn’t get going locally until much later tonight..perhaps closer to 12AM…this is a several hour delay compared to the data from yesterday…so a later start to the snow means we may not get that much overall unless some heavier bands develop.

Never say never though…while I was expecting a few areas of heavier snow south of the Metro last Thursday night…the almost 5″ totals that were isolated in parts of the viewing area surprised me…and here’s the rub…IF…and a lot of things will need this to come together correctly..IF we can get some stronger disturbances come up towards us from the SW…there could be bonus snows tomorrow that would be somewhat impactful.

I want to show you two maps…one from the latest NAM model the 18Z run today, which is the noon run just now coming out…and the latest from the RAP model…also the noon run. This is what’s happening up at around 18,000 feet or so…but notice the differences…and that’s why I’m still a bit leery…the graphics show the “lifting” of the air at that level. Lift can promote additional rain/snow when other things are in place (deep moisture for one). The valid time is 3AM Sunday

1st the RAP model…see what’s happening towards S KS>TX Panhandle…those stronger areas of lift represented by the yellow>red colors.

The model above then weakens these areas considerably as they move towards the NE and fly through the KC region tomorrow. You can see also that IF this plays out this way…the best lift (even if it’s weakening will be from KC southwards and really especially south of KC…hence the better snow chances tomorrow south of KC (decent snow?))

Now the NAM model…newest data this afternoon..same time period.

They look somewhat similar BUT that lead wave in SE KS is beefier…and that’s why the NAM is more aggressive with some snow potential tomorrow, especially SE of KC.

I like to look at this data and then look at the liquid the model is cranking out. For this situation..anything that the model cranks out before 12AM won’t amount to any accumulation…so with that in mind…take off about 1/10″ or so from the totals below…

By doing that above…you can see how the model is trying to crank out about .2>.4″ of “liquid” south of I-70 and really almost south of the KC Metro area…allow for some additional snow melting to occur..factor in some snow Monday…and that’s why I still think 2″ is doable for areas south of KC…maybe even a locally higher total.

Again very speculative considering the snow that will affect us doesn’t really exist on radar at this writing.

I just don’t want to let my guard down at this point…perhaps for the late shows and can pull those snow totals down a bit more…and perhaps shift them southwards.

The bottom line…unless there is a more significant northwards push of the precip/snow tomorrow…it’s a bit tough to see how the vast majority of KC gets over 1″…let alone over 2″. South of the Metro though…from Sedalia>Butler>Garnett…I’m a bit more bullish I think on the 2+” potential right now at least.

OK that’s enough…close to 1400 words.

Our feature photo comes from Sarah Holloway of a nice sunset!

Joe