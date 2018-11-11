× Olathe police looking for missing man

OLATHE, Kans. — Olathe Police need help locating a missing man. Ralph A. Terrell, Jr., age 57, was last seen in the 400 block of South Rodgers Road around 5:00 PM Sunday evening. Terrell is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 134 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie and dark-colored sweat pants.

He also has medical conditions requiring medication, which he does not have with him.

This case is being investigated by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information can call the Olathe Police Department at 913-791-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.