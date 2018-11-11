Police identify 17-year-old killed in Blue Springs triple shooting

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police have now identified the 17-year-old killed Saturday in a triple shooting in Blue Springs.

Officers were sent to Sunset & 14th at 3:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they found 17-year-old Jayden M. Lockett, of Blue Springs, dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital and is in ICU with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a 19-year-old male, was shot in the elbow and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said an investigation into the incident has developed a possible suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at (816-228-0151) or

the TIPs Hotline.