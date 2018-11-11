Police investigating 2 deaths in Shawnee as murder-suicide

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department are investigating the deaths of two people Sunday afternoon as a murder-suicide.

Just before 1 p.m. officers responded to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road, near Riverfront Park in Western Shawnee to check the welfare of someone.

Shawnee police said at the request of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department they were asked to check the area for a possibly endangered person.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two people deceased.

The Investigations Bureau of the Shawnee Police Department is investigating the incident.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more details become available.