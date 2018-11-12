1 person taken to hospital after KCK duplex fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a duplex caught fire.

Crews were called to the structure fire near 79th and Corona Ave. just before 8 a.m. When fire crews arrived they could see heavy smoke coming from a garage.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the duplex, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Crews fought the fire until it was extinguished and a search was completed of the duplex.

Red Cross was called for four adults and two children. One person was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $23,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.