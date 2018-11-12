77-year-old man killed in crash involving semi in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A 77-year-old man was killed Monday in a crash along Interstate 49 in Cass County.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday in northbound lanes of the interstate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2006 Mercury, later identified as James Copeland, slid off the road and hit a guardrail.

When Copeland tried to return to the roadway, he struck a semitrailer. His car was totaled. Copeland was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Highway patrol officials said it’s unknown at this time if Copeland was wearing a seat belt.

A 77-year-old passenger in Copeland’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

The crash was one of two deadly crashes that happened Monday in the Kansas City metro as snow coated the roads. A 62-year-old Missouri woman also died in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Clinton.

As of 3:15 p.m, MSHP Troop A said the metro has experienced 206 weather-related incidents, and 107 of those were traffic crashes. Kansas Highway Patrol has not reported any deadly crashes as of 6 p.m.