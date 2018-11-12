Independence nonprofit giving free artificial Christmas trees to metro families in need

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — When the weather gets snowy, it’s a sign the holidays aren’t far off.

This year, an Independence nonprofit is offering free artificial Christmas trees to those in need to spread holiday cheer.

This is the second year Audrey Lahotta has run the Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm. The Independence-based nonprofit isn’t a real farm. It deals only in artificial trees.

Throughout the year, Lahotta said she takes in donated trees and trimmings and offers them to people in the community who can’t afford them.

She said last year she gave away nearly 60 trees to people who needed some Christmas spirit.

“People who come here, a lot of them have lost hope,” she said. “They’re struggling with something in their life. When they come here, they leave with joy and happiness and love. Those Christmas trees do that. For us, it’s an amazing thing to be able to bring that to them.”

If you’re in need of a Christmas tree this year, you can find more information on Northern Light’s Facebook page.