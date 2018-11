MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook experienced a widespread outage Monday that caused many social media users to jump over to Twitter and make jokes about being forced to communicate the old-fashioned way.

There is no word yet on what caused the social platform to go down about noon.

Facebook was back up and running around 12:30 p.m.

Here are some of our favorite tweets about the outage.

Please do not contact your local PD advising your Facebook is down. Thank you. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) November 12, 2018

I actually went to Twitter to see if #facebook was down. pic.twitter.com/tyenaIX9q0 — James Petersen (@hakkatan) November 12, 2018

The world may be ending. Facebook is down. Take cover. pic.twitter.com/Z0grzb7YAe — @dwitb (@dwitb) November 12, 2018

When Facebook crashes and goes boom….now I have to talk to people #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/wF4b9ZGQ9o — Todd A Leiss (@PaPikeTIM) November 12, 2018