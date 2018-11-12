Large pothole causes ramp closure near Route 210 and I-435 interchange

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the southbound I-435 off-ramp to eastbound Route 210 from Monday until further notice due to a large pothole.

MoDOT said the pothole is causing pavement issues. Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route.

Crews have shifted southbound I-435 and Route 210 traffic to the northbound I-435 lanes in a head-to-head configuration, causing that stretch of roadway to be narrow.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events SEE HERE.