FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6pm due to the return of snow. The best chance for snow will happen this morning through early afternoon. Allow extra travel time this morning for your drive in. Some of you will not see any accumulation, especially north of Kansas City. The south side of the metro could be a different story. How much snow could you see where you live? Find out in the update here.

