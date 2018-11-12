Make your own marshmallows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1/4 ice cold water

3 tbsp gelatin

(let set for 5-10 minutes)2 cups cane sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp vanilla

1/2 cup water

13x9 Pan:

coat with cooking spray and the dust with a 1 part powdered sugar to 1 part corn starch mixture.

Directions:

1) Mix gelatin and water and set aside.

2) Boil sugar mixture to 240 degrees Fahrenheit then pour it in the mixer with the gelatin and turn the mixer to speed 2 or 3, whichever yields less splatter. While the boil is getting up to temperature, prepare your mold for the marshmallow fluff.

3) Start the mixer at a 2 or 3 to incorporate and melt down the gelatin, then turn it on high speed to properly aerate. That's where the marshmallows get their body from!

Tips:

- Run a de-humidifier when doing this to keep the marshmallows as fluffy as possible.

- Don't let yourself be distracted while you're making marshmallows.

- Letting the boil go too hot will result in the wrong consistency for your marshmallows.

- This is a sticky job. Keep a warm or at least damp rag nearby for prompt cleaning.

Fun things:

You can add oils to the boil to flavor your marshmallows. Secondly, you can make these into any shape you want.

