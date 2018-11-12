Missouri woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. — A 62-year-old Missouri woman has died and two others, including a 5-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Clinton.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 52 at County Road NE 251, just northeast of Clinton, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota was heading east when they lost control on the snow covered roadway and crossed the center of the road striking the driver of a 2015 Toyota nearly head-on, causing both vehicles to go off the side of the roadway in opposite directions.

The driver of the 2015 Toyota has been identified as 62-year-old Kathleen J. Miller, of Windsor, Mo. Miller was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased just after 10 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Maria E. Raamirez-Gudino, 31, of Clinton and a 5-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital. Raamirez-Gudino is reported to be in serious condition and the 5-year-old passenger is in moderate condition.

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.