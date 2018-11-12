Single moms, families pack Kansas City homeless shelters to escape cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The potentially dangerous, pre-winter chill pushed many homeless people into metro area shelters.

Kim Clays said, more than a year ago, her husband suddenly left her and her two teenage boys. The worried mom didn’t have any relatives or close friends she could lean on, so Clay turned to City Union Mission’s Family Center for help.

”We’ve had nothing but love, support and care here at this place. This has meant the world to us. My sons have a roof over their heads. They also have food and clothes,” Clay said.

City Union Mission’s Family Center is usually full year-round. On a bitterly, cold Monday night, you bet every bed was taken.

Currently, 120 people are staying the emergency shelter’s center. That includes 24 families and 40 single women.

”I can’t imagine a family like mine outside on a night like this,” Clay said.

On Monday night, Lyndsey Anne with the group Free Hot Soup and her team were on the go at one Kansas City park. They passed out hot soup, blankets and other necessities to try to keep the homeless warm and healthy.

”We see lots of women out here. We’ve helped pregnant women. We’ve helped women with children on the streets, and it’s just heartbreaking," Anne said. "No matter who you see and what their situation is, it just tugs at your heart. Again, there are so many groups out here that can help them, and we just want to constantly try to provide these people with access to all of the resources that can help them."